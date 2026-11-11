Acura FocusesOn Trim Rather Than Substance With 2027 Urban Spec Trim On SUVs

The premium Japanese brand of American Honda has created the curated Acura Urban Spec grade for the 2027 model year of the Integra compact liftback, ADX subcompact luxury crossover SUV, and the popular MDX mid-size CUV.

American Honda recently pledged no less than $3 billion in investments in the United States focused on hybrids via multiple facilities, including a new auto plant in Central Ohio, as it said that it wants to “meet growing customer demand for hybrid vehicles in North America.” Both the namesake Honda brand and the premium Acura division will benefit from the additional investments as the company seeks to increase local production to about 1.3 million units annually and no less than 1.9 million in total across North America.