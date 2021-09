If you saw the first teaser for next year’s Acura Integra revival, you may have expected a two-door was on its way. After seeing the faked spy shots, that’s what I expected too. Turns out, we were both wrong.

Acura sent out a second teaser today, this time featuring the rear of the upcoming Integra. The dark photo doesn’t reveal much of the car’s side profile, but the panel gaps show off two important features: a break for two rear doors, and a hatch that extends up into the roof.