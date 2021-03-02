Acura Hires BLONDIE CLONE For Its OWN Review Of The 2022 MDX Vs. The BMW X5. Is the Fix In? And Do YOU Believe Her?

Looking for a helpful video comparison of the 2021 BMW X5 vs. the 2022 Acura MDX? Watch now to see a head-to-head vehicle matchup between these two leading performance SUVs.



What’s the difference between the BMW X5 and the all-new Acura MDX in performance, comfort and safety features? We’ll give you specs and feature comparisons. We’ll also review horsepower, transmissions and drive modes for the X5 and MDX. Looking for stylish exteriors and premium interiors with panoramic moonroofs, handcrafted wood accents, tech-rich displays, easy-access third-row seating and more? We’ll perform complete walk around reviews.



All in all, it’s tough to find fault with two leading SUVs like the BMW X5 and the Acura MDX. But this video review comparison shows you why the completely redesigned Acura MDX rises above the rest.



Source: Acura







