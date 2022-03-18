Acura Integra Orders Showing 70% Of Buyers Want Manual Transmission Rejecting The CVT

Last year in October, Acura confirmed that the new Integra would be available with a manual gearbox with the accompanying hashtag #SaveTheManuals. As expected, enthusiasts were thrilled with the news. While manuals continue to fall out of favor overall, there are rays of hope here and there that the stick shift's relevancy remains. For instance, Ford was taken aback by the number of Bronco customers ordering manuals, and Hyundai's N division graciously gave the Elantra N a manual gearbox. Back to the Integra, though - it now appears that Acura's decision to equip the sporty sedan with a manual is paying off in a big way.



Read Article