Acura Integra Production Begins With Most Cars Being Built With Manual Transmissions

At the Marysville Auto Plant, machines are whirring to life and employees are beginning work on the new Acura Integra. The brand's revived sports compact has officially entered production. Honda has been building Acura models Stateside since 1995, but this is the first time an Integra of any kind has been built here in America. "We are proud the Marysville Auto Plant has been chosen as the exclusive global production home for the 2023 Acura Integra that will play a key role in attracting the next generation of driving enthusiasts to the Acura brand," said Arjun Jayaraman, plant lead at MAP.



