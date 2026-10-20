Acura Is Targeting 200,000 Units In Annual Sales With New Lineup

Honda's luxury-oriented marque has stopped asking the MDX to be three different SUVs. Building on a press release from a week ago, Automotive News understands that Acura wants two launch three new sport utility vehicles in the coming years with the sole purpose of hitting 200,000 annual US sales by 2030.

The product plan includes a sub-MDX crossover, namely the long-awaited RDX with hybrid assistance, as well as two larger models that will complement the MDX. An eight-seater would serve as the flagship, whereas a Honda Passport-derived sport utility vehicle would give customers a more rugged alternative to the MDX.