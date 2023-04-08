Acura Marks August 17th As Date Of ZDX Electric SUV Debut

Acura has announced that the 2024 ZDX electric SUV will make its world debut on August 17 at the Monterey Car Week in California.
 
Acura's first all-electric production vehicle will go on sale early next year in two flavors, the base ZDX and the ZDX Type S performance variant, both for the 2024 model year.
 
Co-developed with General Motors and sharing the US automaker's Ultium batteries and drive units with the Honda Prologue, Acura's electric mid-size crossover SUV will also feature smartly integrated intuitive technologies as standard equipment.


