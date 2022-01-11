Acura NSX Tangles With A Jeep Wrangler At Local Dealership

Images of the aftermath, and footage captured on CCTV, show the damages made to the sports car, and the exact moment it hit a Jeep Wrangler that was quietly sitting in the parking lot.

A wet road, by the looks of it, combined with too much pedal to the metal, and maybe disengaged traction control, and obviously a hyped and inexperienced driver, was what led to the accident. The short video shows the Acura NSX going sideways in the middle of the road, when all of a sudden it turned left, and crashed into the parked Jeep Wrangler.


