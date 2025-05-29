Acura Phases Out Some Wireless Key Features On Old And Not So Old Models

As modern vehicles become increasingly reliant on cloud-connected services, the lifespan of those services is becoming just as important as the hardware they’re tied to. For the past decade, AcuraLink has been Acura’s go-to suite of connected car features, offering things like remote access, diagnostics, and other digital conveniences. But that’s about to change for many owners. According to an email sent to some subscribers, Acura is preparing to pull the plug on AcuraLink for several of its older models. And while “older” is doing a lot of heavy lifting here, some of these cars are anything but ancient.



