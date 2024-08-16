Acura Previews Radical Integra Type S To Showcase Factory Performance Parts

 Like its Honda Civic Type R sibling, the Acura Integra Type S has proven itself to be a solid performer and clearly eager to give owners more scope for personalization, Acura has previewed a series of street and track-focused parts that it may offer to the public with the Integra Type S HRC Prototype.

 
The special parts, debuting during Monterey Car Week, have been developed with the help of engineers from Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) and take inspiration from elements of the Integra Type S TCX racecar. Curiously, Acura only describes them as “potential” parts that could be launched in the future. So, if you’re an Integra Type S owner and like what you see, make sure you let Acura know.


