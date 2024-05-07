Acura Sales PLUNGE 21.4% In June - Down 13.1% For The Year

Acura’s U.S. sales are in a rough patch. Year-to-date figures show a significant decline of 13.1% compared to the same period last year. This downward trend intensified in June, with sales dropping by a hefty 21.4%.

While the company boasts a 10.8% increase in Q2 sales compared to Q1, year-to-date figures paint a different picture. Acura has sold 64,015 vehicles in the first half of 2024, a significant drop from the 73,642 delivered during the same period last year. Notably, all Acura models except the RDX have experienced sales dips