Off-road SUVs are so hot right now. Honda has found success with the Passport TrailSport, which is even more capable for 2027. Now, Acura wants in on the action, developing an “adventure-ready” SUV that will expand the brand into a new segment when it arrives in 2028. Details are still scarce. Acura teased the new SUV in October with an image of a rugged wheel and all-terrain tire kicking up dirt, hinting at its off-road ambitions without revealing much else. We expect it to share much of its mechanical foundation with the Honda Passport while adding unique styling, a more luxurious interior, and additional technology.



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