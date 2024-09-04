Acura Shares New Gas Powered Subcompact ADX Crossover With Dealers - Due This Year

Acura recently shared exciting news with dealers: they're launching a new small crossover called ADX this year. This will be their fourth crossover, joining the lineup after the ZDX electric crossover hits the market this spring. ADX will be smaller than the RDX.

Brian Benstock, who heads the Acura National Dealer Advisory Board, mentioned to Automotive News how dealers have been eager for a smaller crossover. He believes it's a smart move that will help boost the brand's sales.

Benstock manages several Honda and Acura dealerships in New York City. American Honda announced they'll introduce a new gas-powered crossover to Acura's U.S. lineup in 2024, but details are still scarce.

Regarding ADX, Benstock isn't sure if Acura plans to make it electric in the future. However, he thinks it's likely, as more vehicles are moving towards electric power.

During a meeting in Las Vegas, Acura hinted about adding an electric version of their MDX midsize crossover. Benstock predicts we'll see this in the future.

Acura aims to be a leader in selling electric vehicles in North America by 2030, but they haven't set a timeline for this transition.