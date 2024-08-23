Acura Slashes $30,000 Off Electric 2024 ZDX SUV In New Lease Deal

Acura wants its share of the US electric vehicle market. After introducing a massive new incentive, the 2024 Acura ZDX is cheaper to lease than the Tesla Model Y. With a nearly $30,000 discount, is Acura’s luxury electric SUV worth it?

The 2024 ZDX is Acura’s first all-electric vehicle. Making its global debut last Summer, the electric SUV “marks a critical step on Acura’s accelerated path to a 100% electrified lineup,” the brand said.



Based on GM’s Ultium platform, the ZDX offers up to 313 miles range, starting at $64,500. That’s more than the Cadillac Lyriq ($57,195), which uses the same platform, and the best-selling Tesla Model Y ($44,990).