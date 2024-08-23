Acura Slashes $30,000 Off Electric 2024 ZDX SUV In New Lease Deal

Agent009 submitted on 8/23/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:55:11 PM

Views : 918 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Acura wants its share of the US electric vehicle market. After introducing a massive new incentive, the 2024 Acura ZDX is cheaper to lease than the Tesla Model Y. With a nearly $30,000 discount, is Acura’s luxury electric SUV worth it?
 
The 2024 ZDX is Acura’s first all-electric vehicle. Making its global debut last Summer, the electric SUV “marks a critical step on Acura’s accelerated path to a 100% electrified lineup,” the brand said.

Based on GM’s Ultium platform, the ZDX offers up to 313 miles range, starting at $64,500. That’s more than the Cadillac Lyriq ($57,195), which uses the same platform, and the best-selling Tesla Model Y ($44,990).


Read Article


Acura Slashes $30,000 Off Electric 2024 ZDX SUV In New Lease Deal

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)