Acura Swipes The Civic Type R Powertrain To Make A 315HP Integra Type S

In August last year, it was confirmed that a hotter Type S version of the Acura Integra was in the works, and now the Japanese automaker has come clean, providing us with our first look at the car. What's more, Acura has revealed what sort of engine will power it and how much power it will produce.

While the regular Integra makes use of the Honda Civic Si's 1.5-liter turbocharged engine with 200 horsepower, Acura has revealed that the Type S version will be making use of a high-revving 2.0-liter VTEC turbocharged engine "producing over 300 hp." Better yet, this will be paired exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission with a limited-slip differential. Excited yet? We are.



