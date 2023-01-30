Acura Takes 1st and 2nd In Rolex 24 At Daytona - How Can A Company That Excels In This Way Make Such Uninspired Road Vehicles?

The Japanese manufacturers humbled Porsche in a big way as Acura claimed the first victory in the new electrified IMSA GTP sports car racing era at the Rolex 24 at Daytona. This is Acura's third consecutive win and the second in a row with Meyer Shank Racing.

The Acura ARX-06, piloted by Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, and Simon Pagenaud, started in pole position, and that's pretty much where it remained for the race. Team 60 finished on 783 laps with a total time of 24:01:19.952. The second Acura ARX-06, entered by Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport (Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley, and Ricky Taylor), suffered minor delays earlier in the race.

Still, caution flags allowed them to catch up and finish on 783 laps. Their total time was 24:01:24.142, placing them second.