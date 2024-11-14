Acura Takes On The Entry Level Segment With New ADX Crossover

Agent009 submitted on 11/14/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:07:11 PM

Views : 66 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Acura is wading into the crowded entry-level crossover pool with the all-new ADX. Slotting in below the RDX and based around the Integra’s running gear as well as Honda’s own HR-V, this fresh contender comes armed with a mid-$30,000 price point, a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, and three trim levels to lure buyers. But with the competition in this segment as fierce as a Black Friday sale at dawn, one has to wonder: does Acura’s fashionable late arrival have enough tricks to win over buyers?
 


Read Article


Acura Takes On The Entry Level Segment With New ADX Crossover

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)