Acura Takes On The Entry Level Segment With New ADX Crossover

Acura is wading into the crowded entry-level crossover pool with the all-new ADX. Slotting in below the RDX and based around the Integra’s running gear as well as Honda’s own HR-V, this fresh contender comes armed with a mid-$30,000 price point, a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, and three trim levels to lure buyers. But with the competition in this segment as fierce as a Black Friday sale at dawn, one has to wonder: does Acura’s fashionable late arrival have enough tricks to win over buyers?



