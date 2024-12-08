Acura Teases New Coupe Like SUV Concept For Monterey

Acura is teasing a new concept car set for reveal at Monterey Car Week. Combining a coupe-SUV design with a fully electric powertrain, this study offers a glimpse of a future production model. It will be built at Honda’s retooled Ohio plant, which will spearhead EV production in North America.

The official teaser highlights the rear end of the vehicle, showcasing its coupe-SUV silhouette. The sculpted tail features full-width taillights with sleek LED graphics and an illuminated Acura emblem. Additionally, it reveals a hint of the sloping roofline and the pronounced rear shoulders.