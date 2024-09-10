Acura Teases New Entry Level ADX SUV

Acura’s most affordable crossover starts at $44,700 and that’s a big problem as BMW, Cadillac, Lexus, and Mercedes all offer a ‘proper’ entry-level model with a lower price tag. Honda’s luxury brand is now addressing the issue with the long-awaited ADX.

While the entry-level crossover was originally announced in April, Acura has now dropped four new teaser images and some initial details. Starting outside, we can see the premium compact SUV will have a prominent rear spoiler as well as an angular rear window. They’re joined by a secondary spoiler as well as wraparound taillights with a Chicane motif.