Acura Teases Performance EV Concept As Part Of Monterey Car Week

Acura is not a carmaker that's always in the news. The luxury offshoot of Japanese carmaker Honda, being luxury and all, does not reveal new models all that often, so every time it does, it is bound to catch our attention. Especially when the product it just showed as part of the Monterey Car Week is said to preview an upcoming electric SUV that will be built in the U.S. The concept shown by Acura is simply called Performance EV Concept, and you have to agree it is one of the smoothest and impressive such designs of recent times. Put together by the people working over at Acura's Design Studio in Los Angeles, it's simply beautiful, despite the rather large size of its component parts.



