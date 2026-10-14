Acura Thinks More Must Be Better - Three New SUVs Including A Massive 8 Seat Model In The Works

Following a period of trouble one or two years ago, the automotive industry, at least the one over in America, seems to be on a rebound. And there’s no better indication of that than the rising sales in the luxury segment.

Take Japanese Acura, for instance. In the first nine months of the year, the Honda offshoot brags about growing faster than several established luxury competitors that it does not name. Compared to the same period of last year, it sold 4.4 percent more cars.

The growth was driven, in part, by one of its models, the MDX, which not only managed to hold on to the title of best-selling three-row luxury SUV of all time, but also increased its sales by a staggering 25 percent.