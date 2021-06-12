Acura Throws In The Towel On Hybrids - Moving Directly To EVs

Agent009 submitted on 12/6/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:40:56 AM

Views : 1,122 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Acura has launched some interesting cars for driving enthusiasts lately, culminating with the Integra arriving next year. But Honda’s luxury brand isn’t focused solely on returning to its performance roots; it aims to accelerate the electrification of its lineup as well.

Actually, it plans to lead parent company Honda Motor Co away from combustion engines by skipping the hybrid phase the Honda brand is currently undergoing and go all-in on pure electric models. Here's what Emile Korkor, assistant vice president of Acura national sales, told Automotive News on this topic.

Read Article


Acura Throws In The Towel On Hybrids - Moving Directly To EVs

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)