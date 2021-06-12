Acura Throws In The Towle On Hybrids - Moving Directly To EVs

Acura has launched some interesting cars for driving enthusiasts lately, culminating with the Integra arriving next year. But Honda’s luxury brand isn’t focused solely on returning to its performance roots; it aims to accelerate the electrification of its lineup as well.



Actually, it plans to lead parent company Honda Motor Co away from combustion engines by skipping the hybrid phase the Honda brand is currently undergoing and go all-in on pure electric models. Here's what Emile Korkor, assistant vice president of Acura national sales, told Automotive News on this topic.



