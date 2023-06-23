Acura To Announce Several Electric Performance Cars After ZDX Debut

Acura, the American luxury and performance marque owned by Honda, is eyeing several performance-oriented, Type-S-branded all-electric vehicles, in a bid to differentiate itself from rival battery-powered cars.

The first will be the ZDX mid-size SUV that sits on the same General Motors Ultium platform as the all-new Honda Prologue and Cadillac Lyriq, which will also spawn a Type S variant. Both the base ZDX and the ZDX Type S will be built at GM’s Spring Hill Complex in Tennessee, alongside the Lyriq.

Speaking with Automotive News, Emile Korkor, assistant vice president of Acura National Sales, said that “the last thing you want is a numb feeling in a car.”