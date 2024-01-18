Acura To Do Battle In Entry Level Luxury SUV Segment With New Baby SUV EV

Acura has revealed its plans for the American market in 2024, with the official arrival of its first-ever EV, the ZDX, a new crossover, and two updated models.



The Ultium-based ZDX will soon be made available to customers, with the order books opening in February. Reservations for the electric crossover opened in December, with reservation holders set to receive a unique Acura Energy Key Card with several benefits. For the first time in Acura's history, the ZDX will be sold through a new omnichannel retail experience, with buyers placing orders online.



As a reminder, two models will be offered, including a 500-horsepower Type S variant estimated to sell for over $70,000. So, what else is on the horizon? The big news is undoubtedly the arrival of a new compact crossover that will be "positioned at the gateway of the lineup."





