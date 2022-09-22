Acura To Target The Audi R8 With Next Gen All Electric NSX

Earlier this year, someone decided to swap a Tesla motor into an NSX. It seems like this home-brew electric supercar was a sign of things to come, as the next-generation Acura NSX is all but confirmed to be going electric. Speaking with, Acura Vice President and Brand Officer Jon Ikeda hinted that his company's flagship model will spawn a third generation. While not saying a new one is coming for sure, Ikeda's exact words were, "I would bet on it." If and when we do see a new NSX, "It's going to be electric."

The current NSX showed what was possible for a hybrid supercar with 600 horsepower and 492 lb-ft coming from a twin-turbocharged V6 and electric motors in the Type S version. It can hit 60 mph in under three seconds and go on to a 191-mph top speed.