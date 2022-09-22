Acura To Target The Audi R8 With Next Gen All Electric NSX

Agent009 submitted on 9/22/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:32:10 AM

Views : 666 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Earlier this year, someone decided to swap a Tesla motor into an NSX. It seems like this home-brew electric supercar was a sign of things to come, as the next-generation Acura NSX is all but confirmed to be going electric. Speaking with Nikkei Asia, Acura Vice President and Brand Officer Jon Ikeda hinted that his company's flagship model will spawn a third generation. While not saying a new one is coming for sure, Ikeda's exact words were, "I would bet on it." If and when we do see a new NSX, "It's going to be electric."

The current NSX showed what was possible for a hybrid supercar with 600 horsepower and 492 lb-ft coming from a twin-turbocharged V6 and electric motors in the Type S version. It can hit 60 mph in under three seconds and go on to a 191-mph top speed.



Read Article


Acura To Target The Audi R8 With Next Gen All Electric NSX

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)