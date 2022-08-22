Acura Trying To Make Their GM Based ZDX Electric Crossover Into A Performance Vehicle

Acura is dusting off the old ZDX moniker for use on the brand’s first electric crossover, which will arrive in 2024.

While the original ZDX was an ill-fated crossover coupe that was killed off in 2013, the company has high-hopes for the upcoming model as it will “feature many of the styling themes” introduced on the Acura Precision EV concept.

The automaker is keeping details under wraps, but said the ZDX is being co-developed with GM and will ride on their Ultium platform that underpins the Cadillac Lyriq, Chevrolet Blazer EV, and GMC Hummer EV. Acura also confirmed plans for a ZDX Type S, which promises to put the “driver experience first.”