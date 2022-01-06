Acura's Integra Will Be The Last ICE Powered Manual Transmission Sedan Produced

The new Acura Integra is one of the most highly-anticipated cars in recent years. And it's mainly because Acura will be offering a driving experience that's not easy to find anymore. A turbocharged engine, basic front-wheel-drive, and, praise be, a six-speed manual gearbox. Unfortunately, it will be the last Acura of its kind. In fact, it seems as if the Integra will be the last ICE Acura ever. Besides providing an exciting driving experience, the Integra was also designed to lure younger buyers to the brand. "Positioning the Integra is really an important thing, as a true gateway to the brand, and a worthy successor of the original Integra," Emile Korkor, assistant vice president of Acura national sales, said to Automotive News in a recent interview.



