Acura's New ZDX Type S Electric SUV Has More Power Than The NXS Type S Supercar

The most powerful Acura ever, the ZDX Type S, is now available for order in the United States. And there is one more piece of good news that it comes with: the car is expected to qualify for the $7,500 US EV tax credit, unlike many other popular EVs. The tax credit applies to the MSRP. This means that the range-topping Acura ZDX Type S will be $67,000 instead of 74,500. The figures make it more expensive than its GM sibling, the Cadillac Lyriq. In its range-topping variant, the crossover that the ZDX shares the Ultimum platform with starts at $63,190. But what do you get for the money? You get the most powerful Acura ever and the first coming as a full electric car, which is powered by two electric motors that generate together 500 horsepower (507 horsepower) and 544 pound-feet of torque in an all-wheel drive setup. That is more than what the NXS Type S supercar can do, but still not quite a high-performance SUV, as Acura describes it.



