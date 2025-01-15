Acura's RSX To Be Reborn As An American Built Electric SUV

Hot on the heels of the company’s retro-name revival that has already included the likes of the Integra and the Honda Prelude, Acura has announced the comeback of the RSX. The catch? Well, it’s nothing like the RSX you might remember from your early 2000s daydreams.

This time around, the new RSX adopts an SUV body and will be Acura’s first model to ride on an all-new dedicated EV platform. Unlike the Acura ZDX, which borrows its underpinnings from General Motors, the RSX will ride on Honda’s newly developed in-house EV architecture, a significant step forward for the automaker’s electrification plans.