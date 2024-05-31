Adoption Of Tesla's NACS Plugs Delayed After Mass Supercharging Team Firings

Tesla fired its entire Supercharger team in April, surprising everyone. Now, the EV maker is unable to supply the NACS to CCS adapters that allow non-Tesla EVs to access Tesla Superchargers. Among those affected are GM and Polestar, which confirmed they had to delay the NACS plans and Supercharger access. In April, Tesla fired its entire Supercharger team in a surprising move, supposedly because its chief, Rebecca Tinucci, would not want to fire enough employees. The decision came after a bad quarterly report, showing that Tesla is struggling to cope with waning EV demand. Tesla CEO Elon Musk wanted as much as 20% of Tesla's workforce laid off and was angry that Tinucci was reluctant to fire people. Musk fired Tinucci and her entire Supercharger team of about 500 people to prove his point. This created chaos at one of Tesla's most successful divisions and also affected Tesla partners upstream and downstream. Contractors working on new Supercharger stations were cut out, with no one to even say goodbye. Small companies that invested a lot of money into equipment to work on expanding the Supercharger network were left holding the bag. This will make everyone think twice before working with Tesla in the future.



