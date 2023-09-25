Advantage Lost: China To Become The Leader In Automated Driving By 2035

China stands poised to become the global leader in automated driving technology.

For now, self-driving vehicles will remain in the realm of robotaxis that operate in specific geographies, the report said.

S&P Global Mobility estimates that fewer than 800,000 robotaxis will be sold and operating on worldwide roads by the middle of next decade. The majority, about 57 percent, will be in mainland China, the forecast said.

A lack of national regulations is not necessarily hindering deployments in the U.S., Carlson said. But China has developed a cohesive national strategy supporting deployments, one in which firms are accommodated with infrastructure improvements while individual companies work closely with city and regional governments in specific areas to fast-track commercial operations.