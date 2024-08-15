After 1.8 Million Vehicles Recalled And 100 Fires The NHTSA Says The Toyota Rav4 Hybrid Is Now Safe

Agent009 submitted on 8/15/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:27:17 AM

Views : 1,268 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.reuters.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday that it closed a preliminary investigation into about 1.8 million Toyota (7203.T), opens new tab RAV4 SUVs over concerns related to short circuits in battery terminals.
 
The probe focused on contributing factors and frequency of fires originating from the battery region in the engine compartment in RAV4 crossovers from model years 2013-2018, the U.S. auto safety regulator said in a statement.
 
"The reported fires took place in vehicles known to contain aftermarket batteries or whose age exceeded the expected life of the original equipment battery," NHTSA added.


Read Article


After 1.8 Million Vehicles Recalled And 100 Fires The NHTSA Says The Toyota Rav4 Hybrid Is Now Safe

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)