After 1.8 Million Vehicles Recalled And 100 Fires The NHTSA Says The Toyota Rav4 Is Now Safe

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday that it closed a preliminary investigation into about 1.8 million Toyota (7203.T), opens new tab RAV4 SUVs over concerns related to short circuits in battery terminals.

The probe focused on contributing factors and frequency of fires originating from the battery region in the engine compartment in RAV4 crossovers from model years 2013-2018, the U.S. auto safety regulator said in a statement.

"The reported fires took place in vehicles known to contain aftermarket batteries or whose age exceeded the expected life of the original equipment battery," NHTSA added.