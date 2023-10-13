After 1 Month Of Striking, Workers Grow Impatient Over Slow Progress Of UAW Talks

A brisk October chill nudges dozens of workers to huddle around burn barrels for warmth in front of Ford Motor Co.'s Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne. A few fall leaves swirl at their feet this Tuesday afternoon; gone are the mid-70 degree days that ushered in the strike one month ago.

The United Auto Workers strike began here and at two other plants. But now, with a few checks of strike pay already cashed, these workers are among 34,000 picketing at 44 auto facilities nationwide, with no end in sight.

Most of these strikers say they will hold out and tolerate the cold for as long as it takes to win back the concessions the United Auto Workers lost in 2009 and get a "fair" contract. But with each passing day, they grow increasingly impatient for progress reports.