After 13 Year Absence India Is Eyeing A Formula One Comeback

After a 13-year dry spell, the Indian government is actively fighting for F1’s return to the Buddh International Circuit.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has confirmed the government is tackling the very issues that drove the sport away after the 2013 season.

The original Indian Grand Prix, which ran from 2011 to 2013, was a fan favorite, with Sebastian Vettel winning all three races. However, the event was ruined by financial and bureaucratic issues, primarily a dispute over whether F1 should be taxed as entertainment or as a sport. This became a huge issue, eventually making the race financially ruinous for the organisations involved.