After 19 Years Of Racing, Kimi Raikkonen To Retire From Formula One

Just as everything looked set for the 2022 Formula One season, Kimi Raikkonen has announced that he's retiring after this year's final race in Abu Dhabi. Not only is this news given the Finn's 19 seasons in the sport, but also because it opens the door for a slew of unexpected driver moves. But more on that later. Raikkonen's accomplished many feats that other F1 greats haven't, like winning the drivers' championship in 2007. That title came with Ferrari after he finished runner-up in the standings twice with McLaren during the early 2000s. With 21 Grand Prix victories total, he's the winningest Finnish-born F1 driver in history, and he's the only one to stand atop the podium in the series' V10, V8, and hybrid V6 eras.



