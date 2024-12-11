After 20 Years The Caterham Seven Is Still Around But This One Will Set You Back $100,000

The limited-edition Caterham Seven CSR Twenty is the brand’s most expensive model to date – costing almost £80,000.
 
It has been built to celebrate 20 years of Caterham’s CSR chassis that first underpinned the 2005 CSR, itself a stiffer and more composed version of the Series 6 Seven.
 
It is considered to be Caterham’s “most compliant” frame, utilising inboard front (for more direct and composed steering) and fully independent rear (for better grip) suspension for “the ultimate in point-to-point performance”, says the brand.


