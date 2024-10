Two decades ago, drivers were being encouraged to swap to a cleaner way of fuelling their cars.

Liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, came with generous tax incentives, slashed running costs and an expanding network of pumps at which you could top up. But now the government grants are long gone, the number of LPG-friendly filling stations is declining, aftermarket conversions are disappearing and just one car maker offers factory-fit LPG systems. Has LPG had its day?