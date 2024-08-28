After 35 Years Lexus Says It Has Finally Figured Out Why It Can't Beat The Germans

Lexus has always aimed to be on par with German rivals like BMW , Mercedes, and Audi in the handling stakes, but with the exception of a few hardcore special releases like the RC F Track Edition, that often had (admittedly characterful) make-or-break foibles, most of its products have been overlooked by keen drivers because a BMW M4 or Porsche Panamera has provided more sharpness and agility. With the introduction of Competition variants, the Audi RS5 is also a step further ahead, so what's the key? Stiffness, as simple as that sounds. Lexus is convinced it now has what it takes to rival the best, reports Automotive News, thanks to innovations first applied to the all-electric Lexus RZ. But don't let that turn you off, because the upgrades are universal and are being applied to every car in the lineup. More importantly, this isn't an overnight revelation, but a firm belief based on years of development, investment, and benchmarking against the best in the world - something that started in earnest in 2018.



