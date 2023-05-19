After 6 Years Of Teasing BMW i5 Image Emerges Ahead Of Official Debut

BMW’s first electric 5 series sedan, the i5, is days away from making its global debut. Before its official release, a new image of the BMW i5 was leaked, and from the first look, the electric sedan is impressive.
After teasing the i5 for over six years now, we are finally getting our first glimpse of BMW’s first fully electric five series.
At the annual BMW conference in March, the automaker previewed the new electric sedan, with CEO Oliver Zipse claiming it will give them a “truly unique selling point.”
