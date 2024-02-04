After $7.5 Billion And Only 7 Charging Stations, Biden Administration Somehow Thinks In Will Build 20,000 More By 2026

It’s been over two years since the Biden administration said it would provide $7.5 billion in investments to establish a nationwide EV charging network. It ultimately hopes to have 500,000 charging points in operation. But as of March 2024, just seven EV charging stations had been built using these funds.
 
Of the administration’s investments, $5 billion has been allocated to individual states that will build chargers along major highways. To activate the funds, states need to submit plans to the administration and then solicit bids for the work. This lengthy process has made the roll-out of the stations so slow.


