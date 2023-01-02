After 7 Years CNBC Cancels Jay Leno's Garage

I do not think that there is an English-speaking car enthusiast out there who has not heard about Jay Leno. Sure, you are welcome to contradict me, but please remember that you are doing it in the comments section of an article about Jay Leno, so maybe refrain from the cliché joke of asking who he is. Now, the last six months have been hard on Jay, and things went as far as having his show canceled.

I was reading an article about his latest motorcycle accident yesterday, and I have also seen another article announcing the cancellation of his show, Jay Leno's Garage, which had been on CNBC for seven years even, if it was initially meant to be an online show. Now, I do not know about you, but this is the second-saddest thing that we could have read about the famous comedian, talk show host, and car enthusiast.

