After Accounting For Over 25% Of All Recalls In The Last 12 Months, Ford Says Their Vehicles Are Better Than Ever

Recalls and warranty claims are dirty words for automakers, who would rather focus on their corporate accomplishments than on their failings. Aren't we all like that? Ford has been particularly hard hit with more than 180 recalls since January 2025, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That... is a lot. Top management in Dearborn may have thought the worst had passed when 2025 ended, when NHTSA reported 150 Ford recalls impacting 12.9 million vehicles. But that was just the beginning. So far in 2026, 33 separate recalls have already tagged 9.6 million Ford vehicles for defects. If this pace continues, Ford will shoot well beyond the 2025 tally. In the 12 months that ended in March, Ford's recall of 19.6 million vehicles outpaced all other automakers combined.



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