After Almost Pulling Out Of Formula 1 Honda Finds A Line Of Dance Partners

Despite its shaky past and its recent Red Bull saga, Honda says that it has been approached by several teams on the F1 grid about using its powertrains as of 2026. The automaker is one of six suppliers that have officially signed up to provide engines for the 2026 to 2030 racing seasons. Honda, though, is the only one of those six that is not currently tied to a racing team, and it still has not made a final decision about which team it will go with, if any. “After we made the registration we have been contacted by multiple Formula One teams,” said Koji Watanabe, the president of Honda Racing Corporation, per Reuters. “For now, we don’t have any concrete decisions on whether or not we will be going back to joining Formula One.”



