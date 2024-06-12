After Being The Darling Of The Industry Tesla Is Now Working On Repairing It's Image

Amid all the other crazy things going on in the world in 2020, Tesla ditched its entire in-house public relations department with no immediate plans for replacement, relying instead on the bombastic Elon Musk to disseminate information via social media. In fact, when the much-anticipated Cybertruck made its production debut last year, Tesla hosted the event via X (formerly Twitter), Musk's recently acquired platform. The tide, however, may be changing, as the company website has a job listing for a Vehicle Communications Manager based out of its Fremont office. The EV manufacturer is very well known among members of the media for being somewhat difficult to work with. As we reported back in 2020, even when the PR department was intact, finding contact information was a challenge, and questions about Tesla's cars often went unanswered. Following the dissolution of the communications team, acquiring press information or testing Tesla vehicles was all but impossible without resorting to Turo or borrowing the keys to a friend's Model 3.



