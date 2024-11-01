After Building Just 1 EV Charging Station, Biden Administration Throws Out $623 Million To Private Sector To Build 500,000 More

As the number of electric vehicles on American roads grows, so too does the affliction of range anxiety. Drivers of conventional cars enjoy the support of a massive, well-established network of fuel stations. EV owners depend on chargers that are much sparser, especially in so-called “charging deserts”—often lower-income areas—where places to recharge are few and far between. Today, the White House is writing a new prescription for that malady, which is seen as holding back the electrification of transportation: $623 million in competitive grants will be awarded to bolster the US charging network with 7,500 new charge ports, many of them in rural and low- and moderate-income areas. A chunk of money will also go to hydrogen fueling stations, to be used by mostly vans and trucks.



The funding is the latest chunk of change to be released from a total of $7.5 billion earmarked for charging and greener fueling in 2021’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.





