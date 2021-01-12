After Calling Tesla A "Toy" Hyundai Tries To Justify Viability Of It's Hydrogen Powered Vehicles

As the automotive sector transitions into the renewable age, the battle between all-electric cars and hydrogen-powered vehicles almost seems over. Yet even with the dominance of electric vehicles like the Model 3 and Model Y from American automaker Tesla, veteran automakers such as Hyundai are still hoping that hydrogen vehicles could eventually find their momentum. It is, however, not that easy. As noted by former Hanwha Investment & Securities Co. analyst Ryu Yeon-wha, who works as a green energy mobility consultant, Hyundai has gone “too far and invested too much money on hydrogen cars to stop now.” “Just two years ago, an official at Hyundai told analysts that ‘we do not make a toy like Tesla.’ They told people battery-powered electric cars wouldn’t be able to travel for more than 150 kilometers, while hydrogen cars are advantageous because of the longer-range driving,” the green energy mobility consultant said.



Read Article