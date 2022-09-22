After Charging Customers $100 for Missed Service Appointments - Tesla Will Credit Them $100 For Delayed Service Visits It Encounters

Elon Musk says he is spending a lot of time improving Tesla’s servicing experience and believes owners should be compensated if their appointments are rescheduled.

The eccentric billionaire took note of a Tesla customer complaint on Twitter recently, after the owner claimed that his service was rescheduled within 24 hours of an appointment even though the appointment had been scheduled two weeks prior. He added that Tesla charged him $100 to change the appointment within 24 hours of the scheduled time.



