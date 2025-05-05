After Decades Of Trying GM Has Failed To Revive Cadillac - How Would YOU Make It A Global Leader Again?

Walking into General Motors global design headquarters is like taking a step back in time. Much of the midcentury modern architecture and designs have remained untouched since the space opened in the 1950s.

The massive tech campus was built during a time when the Detroit automaker reigned supreme. It was GM’s so-called Golden Era, with its luxury Cadillac brand leading the way as “the standard of the world” — before decades of U.S. market share declines amid increased competition from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus and others.

GM President Mark Reuss wasn’t alive to witness that era, but he’s harkened back to it as he and his teams have methodically overseen a product renaissance for Cadillac, which wants to regain its prominence as the American luxury brand.